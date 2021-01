1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

Capt. Christopher Lang, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, inspects the loading process aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

