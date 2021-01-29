Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Austin speaks with National Guardsmen [Image 5 of 10]

    SECDEF Austin speaks with National Guardsmen

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with a Michigan National Guardsman during a visit to the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 29, 2021. (DOD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Austin speaks with National Guardsmen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    National Guard
    U.S. Capitol
    SECDEFAustin

