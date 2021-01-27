Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JRTC3/82DRE [Image 2 of 3]

    JRTC3/82DRE

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Staff Sgt. Lecory Coleman poses for a photo after an interview on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 28, 2021. Coleman is an Advanced Culinary Non Commissioned Officer with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team in the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:49
    Photo ID: 6501706
    VIRIN: 210127-A-ID763-702
    Resolution: 1366x2048
    Size: 862.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC3/82DRE [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC3/82DRE
    JRTC3/82DRE
    JRTC3/82DRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT