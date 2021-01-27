JRTC3/82DRE

Staff Sgt. Lecory Coleman poses for a photo after an interview on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 28, 2021. Coleman is an Advanced Culinary Non Commissioned Officer with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team in the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
