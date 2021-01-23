Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Airman John Ramoslayton, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, directs Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, to conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to VFA 87, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

    South China Sea

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy

