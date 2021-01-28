Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard disembarks one of two suspected smugglers who were transferred, along with 302 kilograms of seized cocaine, to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico Jan. 28, 2021, following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel in the Caribbean Sea. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF). The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution for this case. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6501122
    VIRIN: 210128-G-KA744-1006
    Resolution: 834x1252
    Size: 161.28 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jan. 28
    Caribbean Corridor Strike Force
    Coast Guard Sector San Juan
    2021
    302 kilograms of cocaine
    2 smugglers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT