Coast Guard transfers 2 suspected smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard disembarks one of two suspected smugglers who were transferred, along with 302 kilograms of seized cocaine, to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico Jan. 28, 2021, following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel in the Caribbean Sea. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF). The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution for this case. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

