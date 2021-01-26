Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210126-N-RC007-1006 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2021) Culinary Specialist Second Class Yvonne Acosta from Indianapolis, Ind., assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1,) stands at the ready during a toxic gas damage control training drill, Jan. 26, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

