210126-N-RC007-1006 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2021) Culinary Specialist Second Class Yvonne Acosta from Indianapolis, Ind., assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1,) stands at the ready during a toxic gas damage control training drill, Jan. 26, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 Photo ID: 6501101 VIRIN: 210126-N-RC007-1006 Resolution: 2784x1856 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN