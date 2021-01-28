Anh Vu, from Criminal Investigation Division, 62nd Military Police Detachment, was named Civilian of the Year in the GS 9-12 category during the Fort Drum Civilian of the Quarter / Civilian of the Year awards ceremony Jan. 28 at the Commons. (Photo by Glenn Wagner, Fort Drum Visual Information).
Fort Drum recognizes top civilian employees with quarterly, annual awards
