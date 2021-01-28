Recognition ceremony in Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

Angela Balbo, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa host nation

advisor executive assistant, receives recognition from Maj. Gen. Andrew M.

Rohling, the SETAF-AF commander, during an award ceremony on Caserma Ederle

in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 28, 2021.

Balbo has been translating COVID-19 decrees, in addition to providing

impromptu translation services for the commander and staff and serving as a

liaison between SETAF-AF and Italian civilian and military leaders. (U.S.

Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

