    Recognition ceremony in Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy [Image 2 of 2]

    Recognition ceremony in Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Angela Balbo, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa host nation
    advisor executive assistant, receives recognition from Maj. Gen. Andrew M.
    Rohling, the SETAF-AF commander, during an award ceremony on Caserma Ederle
    in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 28, 2021.
    Balbo has been translating COVID-19 decrees, in addition to providing
    impromptu translation services for the commander and staff and serving as a
    liaison between SETAF-AF and Italian civilian and military leaders. (U.S.
    Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 07:10
    Photo ID: 6500814
    VIRIN: 210128-A-YG900-0029
    Resolution: 5592x3728
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognition ceremony in Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy [Image 2 of 2], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAREUR-AF
    Covid19
    TrainingDoneRight
    UsArmyEuropeandAfrica
    ArmyStrongTogether

