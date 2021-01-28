Angela Balbo, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa host nation
advisor executive assistant, receives recognition from Maj. Gen. Andrew M.
Rohling, the SETAF-AF commander, during an award ceremony on Caserma Ederle
in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 28, 2021.
Balbo has been translating COVID-19 decrees, in addition to providing
impromptu translation services for the commander and staff and serving as a
liaison between SETAF-AF and Italian civilian and military leaders. (U.S.
Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 07:10
|Photo ID:
|6500814
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-YG900-0029
|Resolution:
|5592x3728
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recognition ceremony in Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy [Image 2 of 2], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT