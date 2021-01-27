MCB Camp Blaz recieves COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Osbourne, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Current Operations Officer, left, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Mate 2nd Class Jodee Martin, a hospital mate assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Jan. 27, 2021. MCB Camp Blaz personnel received the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19, mitigate the spread of the virus, and maintain overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

