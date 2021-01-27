Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Blaz recieves COVID-19 vaccine

    MCB Camp Blaz recieves COVID-19 vaccine

    GUAM

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Osbourne, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Current Operations Officer, left, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Mate 2nd Class Jodee Martin, a hospital mate assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Jan. 27, 2021. MCB Camp Blaz personnel received the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19, mitigate the spread of the virus, and maintain overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    VIRIN: 210127-M-WM087-1004
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Blaz recieves COVID-19 vaccine, by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    vaccine
    Marines
    COVID-19
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

