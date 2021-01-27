U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Osbourne, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Current Operations Officer, left, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Mate 2nd Class Jodee Martin, a hospital mate assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Jan. 27, 2021. MCB Camp Blaz personnel received the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19, mitigate the spread of the virus, and maintain overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6500533
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-WM087-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCB Camp Blaz recieves COVID-19 vaccine, by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
