Cpl. Vernon Lee Burge’s photo hangs on a wall of a McDaniel Center classroom, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Burge was the first American enlisted man to be certified as a military pilot, he was a pioneer in aviation and an innovator. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 23:43 Photo ID: 6500527 VIRIN: 210108-F-GO302-1001 Resolution: 7188x4797 Size: 2.74 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McDaniel Center Open House [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.