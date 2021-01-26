Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing’s first COVID-19 recipient receives second dose [Image 2 of 2]

    Wing’s first COVID-19 recipient receives second dose

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Heather Foster, 8th Medical Group public health emergency officer, receives the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2021. Foster was the first recipient on Kunsan to receive the vaccine in December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

