Shovels are placed in dirt at the Fire Rescue Center ground breaking ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26, 2021. The construction of the new facility is scheduled to start Feb. 1, 2021 with a projected completion date of Aug. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:18 Photo ID: 6500129 VIRIN: 210126-F-PJ004-0127 Resolution: 7719x4671 Size: 2.41 MB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Altus AFB breaks ground on new Fire Rescue Center, by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.