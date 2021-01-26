Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Altus AFB breaks ground on new Fire Rescue Center

    Altus AFB breaks ground on new Fire Rescue Center

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Shovels are placed in dirt at the Fire Rescue Center ground breaking ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26, 2021. The construction of the new facility is scheduled to start Feb. 1, 2021 with a projected completion date of Aug. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:18
    Photo ID: 6500129
    VIRIN: 210126-F-PJ004-0127
    Resolution: 7719x4671
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus AFB breaks ground on new Fire Rescue Center, by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency services
    ground breaking ceremony
    Altus AFB
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97th AMW fire department
    fire rescue center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT