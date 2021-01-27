Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Medical Group Airmen support Washington State Health Department in vaccinating Washingtonians [Image 3 of 3]

    141st Medical Group Airmen support Washington State Health Department in vaccinating Washingtonians

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, Adjutant General for the State of Washington, speaks with Jennifer Dixon, Washington Department of Health representative at the Spokane Arena January 27, 2021. Maj. Gen. Daughtery and several other VIPs visited Airmen, Soldiers and Washington State Department of Health personnel who are administering the COVID19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6500122
    VIRIN: 210127-F-EV844-828
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.1 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Routine

    Medical
    Vaccination
    Spokane
    141st ARW
    Spokane Arena
    COVID19
    Moderna

