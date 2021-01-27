141st Medical Group Airmen support Washington State Health Department in vaccinating Washingtonians

Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, Adjutant General for the State of Washington, speaks with Jennifer Dixon, Washington Department of Health representative at the Spokane Arena January 27, 2021. Maj. Gen. Daughtery and several other VIPs visited Airmen, Soldiers and Washington State Department of Health personnel who are administering the COVID19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)

