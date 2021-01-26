AMC hosts operational demonstration for latest AE innovation

Medical technicians from the 375th Medical Group begin constructing the Patient Loading System at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Jan. 26, 2021. The PLS is a portable and constructable ramp used to safely on- and off-load patients to high-deck aircraft, such as the KC-10 Extender, KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. R.J. Biermann)

