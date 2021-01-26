Medical technicians from the 375th Medical Group begin constructing the Patient Loading System at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Jan. 26, 2021. The PLS is a portable and constructable ramp used to safely on- and off-load patients to high-deck aircraft, such as the KC-10 Extender, KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. R.J. Biermann)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6499864
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-ND912-1029
|Resolution:
|3600x2336
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC hosts operational demonstration for latest AE innovation [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt R.J. Biermann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
