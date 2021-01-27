Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Leader Academy: Night Ops

    Team Leader Academy: Night Ops

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers take a knee, face out and pull security during night operations as part of 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment's Team Leader Academy, Jan. 27, 2021, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The week-long, unit-led course provides an opportunity for Soldiers to learn essential tactical and administrative skills required of new team leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hanley, 5-20 Inf. Bn., 1-2 Stryker Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6499859
    VIRIN: 210127-A-EP707-001
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Leader Academy: Night Ops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT