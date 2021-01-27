Soldiers take a knee, face out and pull security during night operations as part of 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment's Team Leader Academy, Jan. 27, 2021, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The week-long, unit-led course provides an opportunity for Soldiers to learn essential tactical and administrative skills required of new team leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hanley, 5-20 Inf. Bn., 1-2 Stryker Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:58
|Photo ID:
|6499859
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-EP707-001
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Leader Academy: Night Ops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
