Team Leader Academy: Night Ops

Soldiers take a knee, face out and pull security during night operations as part of 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment's Team Leader Academy, Jan. 27, 2021, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The week-long, unit-led course provides an opportunity for Soldiers to learn essential tactical and administrative skills required of new team leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hanley, 5-20 Inf. Bn., 1-2 Stryker Brigade)

