102 SFS Defenders put to the test during no-notice exercise

The capabilities of 102nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen to defend the perimeter of Otis Air National Guard Base were put to the test during a no-notice exercise here, Jan. 27. During the scenario, the "perpetrator", 102 IW Director of Inspections, Mr. Scott Etler, was hand-cuffed and both he and his vehicle were searched by Patrolman Staff Sgt. Erik Madden. Providing backup was Entry Controller Mr. Christopher Hankins. The 102nd SFS is committed to defending the mission by ensuring the safety of the wing’s most valuable resource, its Airmen.

