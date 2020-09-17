Taking Stock: Leadership in Logistics

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Chief Petty Officer Ronald Mehlhouse and Petty Officer 3rd Class Antonio Ortiz unlaod delivery truck and process shipped items at U.S. COast Guard Training Center Cape May, Sept. 17, 2020.
U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6499525
|VIRIN:
|200917-G-DI310-058
|Resolution:
|4958x3700
|Size:
|15.49 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
