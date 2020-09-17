Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Stock: Leadership in Logistics

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Chief Petty Officer Ronald Mehlhouse and Petty Officer 3rd Class Antonio Ortiz unlaod delivery truck and process shipped items at U.S. COast Guard Training Center Cape May, Sept. 17, 2020.

    U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6499525
    VIRIN: 200917-G-DI310-058
    Resolution: 4958x3700
    Size: 15.49 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Hometown: CAPE MAY, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Stock: Leadership in Logistics, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Training Center
    Cape May

