Taking Stock: Leadership in Logistics

Story By: SN Josalyn Brown

With all of the changes happening due to the COVID-19 virus, it is easy to overlook many jobs done here at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

Storekeepers, often referred to as SKs, play a large part in mission readiness for the Coast Guard. They are in charge of purchasing, shipping, receiving, supply management, and much more. The SKs in the warehouse here at the training center worked hard to ensure there was smooth sailing in Cape May in all of those areas.

Chief Petty Officer Ronald Mehlhouse runs the General Store Keeper (GSK) shop at the training center, and has been in the Coast Guard for 18 years. In addition to Mehlhouse, there is also Petty Officer 3rd Class Antonio Ortiz. A now-retired civilian by the name of Bob Hoff also helped the GSK shop during the initial impacts of COVID-19. Together, they handled shipping and receiving for the base, and also tracked all of the supplies for the regiment.

“I supervise shipping and receiving, as well as the GSK shop, and I’m also the Accountable Property Officer for the base,” said Mehlhouse.

The daily life of an SK working in the warehouse includes tasks such as offloading trucks, using the forklift to store received items, conducting product inventory, and hand-delivering items to offices around the base. As for the regiment, the GSK is responsible for all of their cleaning supplies, such as bleach, gloves, and toilet paper.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, their jobs became crucial.

The workload became much heavier on the GSK staff, but their dedication made everything run smooth. Mehlhouse pre-ordered cleaning supplies in preparation for what the base might need in regards to cleaning and sanitizing spaces, and ensuring the health and well-being of both the recruits and permanent party staff members.

“The workload increase wasn’t too bad, but we weren’t really doing anything different,” Mehlhouse humbly explained.

Ortiz, the 3rd Class Petty Officer in the shop, is responsible for the technical work including purchasing and data processing in the warehouse. He also manages stocking the warehouse, delivering packages, and submitting orders for the regiment.

“Someone will send me an email with their order request, and they’ll put in for supplies for the regiment like toilet paper, or anything like that,” said Ortiz.

Mehlhouse worries for his office workers’ health with the spread of COVID-19 nationwide. Even though their warehouse is secluded from the base, people from all around the base and the regiment are sent to the warehouse to interact with the GSK shop and pick up packages.

Mehlhouse felt that despite the potential threat of exposure to COVID-19 that looms and is ever-present, the warehouse team will continue to conduct their missions and put service before self.

"As all Coast Guard men and women, we take great pride in our work and are no strangers to change,” said Mehlhouse. “The mission always comes first and we are honored to be a part of it."



No matter the risk, the staff at the GSK shop will carry out their mission and lead at the frontline of operations. Although the job of a storekeeper is often over-looked throughout the fleet, their impact is significant and the dedication to meet the Coast Guard standard and complete their mission is inspiring and enables others to continue meeting the goals of recruit training and Coast Guard operations here in Cape May.

