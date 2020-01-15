Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proper technique [Image 1 of 2]

    Proper technique

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Soldiers with the 563rd Medical Logistics Company conduct proper guiding techniques for backing up a Humvee during the unit's driver's training, held Jan. 11-15 at Camp Carroll, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rizmel Paguio)

