Soldiers with the 563rd Medical Logistics Company conduct proper guiding techniques for backing up a Humvee during the unit's driver's training, held Jan. 11-15 at Camp Carroll, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rizmel Paguio)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6499386
|VIRIN:
|200115-A-BL065-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x1488
|Size:
|576.54 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Proper technique [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Driver training ensures Army medical logisticians ready to roll at moment’s notice
