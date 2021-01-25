Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing Holistic Health and Fitness for ACFT Success [Image 2 of 4]

    Embracing Holistic Health and Fitness for ACFT Success

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Soldiers who were previously ill or injured causing a lapse in physical fitness tests for record take part in their first experience with the new Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT, conducted by cadre assigned to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Center for Initial Military Training, located at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by David Overson)

    This work, Embracing Holistic Health and Fitness for ACFT Success [Image 4 of 4], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    Army
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    CIMT
    ACFT

