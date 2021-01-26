U.S. Navy retired Vice Adm. Edward Moore Jr., left, becomes the newest member of the university's Hall of Fame, Jan. 26, presented by distinguished NPS alumnus retired Adm. Cecil D. Haney during a virtual ceremony. Moore becomes the 24th individual inducted into this prestigious community since its inception in 2001. (Courtesy Asset)
NPS Welcomes Retired Vice Adm. Edward Moore Jr. Into Hall of Fame
