    180FW Airmen Return from Deployment [Image 29 of 29]

    180FW Airmen Return from Deployment

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hope Geiger 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Erin Luke, a weapons technician, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo with family members after being welcomed home from their overseas deployment, Jan. 26, 2020 at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio. Approximately 300 Airmen, assigned to the 180FW returned home from a three-month deployment to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Resolute Support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hope Geiger)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 15:43
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Homecoming
    ANG
    Deployment
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Operation Resolute Support

