180FW Airmen Return from Deployment

Staff Sgt. Erin Luke, a weapons technician, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo with family members after being welcomed home from their overseas deployment, Jan. 26, 2020 at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio. Approximately 300 Airmen, assigned to the 180FW returned home from a three-month deployment to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Resolute Support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hope Geiger)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 Photo ID: 6496853 by SSgt Hope Geiger