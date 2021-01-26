210126-N-RP435-002 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2021) – Naval Base San Diego Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Nieswiadomy fills out paperwork in preparation to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Department of Defense (DoD) health experts, widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with DoD priorities for protecting service members, DoD civilians and families while safeguarding national security capabilities and supporting the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6496716
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-RP435-002
|Resolution:
|1936x2968
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT