Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 4]

    NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Krishna Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    210126-N-RP435-002 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2021) – Naval Base San Diego Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Nieswiadomy fills out paperwork in preparation to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Department of Defense (DoD) health experts, widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with DoD priorities for protecting service members, DoD civilians and families while safeguarding national security capabilities and supporting the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6496716
    VIRIN: 210126-N-RP435-002
    Resolution: 1936x2968
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
    NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
    NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
    NBSD Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Base San Diego

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    vaccine
    NBSD
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT