    Vaccine rodeo gives APG Soldiers, civilians an opportunity to be ‘selfishly selfless’ [Image 2 of 2]

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Lt. Col. Anterrio Gainwell, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Team chief for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives command, displays his motivation for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, recreation center Jan. 12. Soldiers and civilians identified as critical health care, emergency and public safety personnel stationed at APG received their first of two required COVID-19 vaccine shots as part of Kirk Army Health Clinic’s vaccine rodeo. (U.S. Army Public Health Center photo by Graham Snodgrass)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6496590
    VIRIN: 210112-A-KQ498-0066
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 492.78 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vaccine rodeo gives APG Soldiers, civilians an opportunity to be ‘selfishly selfless’ [Image 2 of 2], by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE
    COVID-19

