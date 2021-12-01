Vaccine rodeo gives APG Soldiers, civilians an opportunity to be ‘selfishly selfless’

Lt. Col. Anterrio Gainwell, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Team chief for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives command, displays his motivation for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, recreation center Jan. 12. Soldiers and civilians identified as critical health care, emergency and public safety personnel stationed at APG received their first of two required COVID-19 vaccine shots as part of Kirk Army Health Clinic’s vaccine rodeo. (U.S. Army Public Health Center photo by Graham Snodgrass)

Date Taken: 01.12.2021
Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US