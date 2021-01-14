Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Views of the TSC Benelux Range, post cleaning [Image 4 of 6]

    Views of the TSC Benelux Range, post cleaning

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left side view of the 25-meter indoor range after scrubbing and cleaning, in accordance with Training Support Activity Europe's Sustainable Range Program, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 10:01
    Photo ID: 6496469
    VIRIN: 210114-A-BD610-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Views of the TSC Benelux Range, post cleaning [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainable
    TSAE
    25-meter indoor range
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    SRP Sustainable Range Program

