Left side view of the 25-meter indoor range after scrubbing and cleaning, in accordance with Training Support Activity Europe's Sustainable Range Program, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6496469
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-BD610-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Views of the TSC Benelux Range, post cleaning [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
