    210125-Z-NJ935-0037 [Image 3 of 3]

    210125-Z-NJ935-0037

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Lance Schrader, the 332nd AEW Wing Chaplain, gathers his staff together for a meeting as he closes in on the end of his rotation, Jan. 25, 2021. For deployed Airmen he and other chaplains work to help them integrate into the challenging environment as well as maintain a high operations tempo for the duration of their stay in the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    This work, 210125-Z-NJ935-0037 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wing Chaplain empowers arriving Airmen to excel under heavy deployment demands

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Fit to Fight
    Red Tails
    Spiritual Fitness
    Chaplains Corps

