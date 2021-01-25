210125-Z-NJ935-0037

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Lance Schrader, the 332nd AEW Wing Chaplain, gathers his staff together for a meeting as he closes in on the end of his rotation, Jan. 25, 2021. For deployed Airmen he and other chaplains work to help them integrate into the challenging environment as well as maintain a high operations tempo for the duration of their stay in the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

