A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa picks up ammunition before marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range in Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6496357
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-DO858-0270
|Resolution:
|3684x2456
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 carbine training [Image 9 of 9], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
