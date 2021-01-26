Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 carbine training [Image 1 of 9]

    M4 carbine training

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa picks up ammunition before marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range in Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

