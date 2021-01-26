ANG Command Chief thanks homebound troops for inauguration support

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, thanks Airmen and Soldiers at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as they prepare to return home after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 26, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

