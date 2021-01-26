Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief thanks homebound troops for inauguration support [Image 4 of 4]

    ANG Command Chief thanks homebound troops for inauguration support

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, thanks Airmen and Soldiers at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as they prepare to return home after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 26, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief thanks homebound troops for inauguration support [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    CAPDC21

