    Meet Your Raider Crew [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Spencer Vanderbilt (left), the loader, Sgt. Bryan Dicandia (center, left), the gunner, Pfc. Timothy Everhart (center, right), the driver, and Sfc. Jeffrey Johnson (right), the tank commander, a tank crew assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pauses from training for a photo in front of their M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, January 25, 2020, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea. The crew said driving and firing an M1 Abrams is an amazing experience, but the one of the most crucial tasks for an M1 Abrams crew is maintenance. “The PMCS (Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services) never stops,” said Johnson. When asked what it is like to fire their tank, Dicandia said, "Watching the round go down range from inside or outside the tank is an adrenaline rush, it's the greatest experience I've ever had." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero, 1ABCT, 3ID Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 00:02
    VIRIN: 210125-A-QM253-490
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Raider Crew [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    M1 Abrams
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    1ABCT

