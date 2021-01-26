25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 2

Cpt. Stacy Zaleski, the Assistant Brigade Operations Officer for the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. 25th Infantry Division, takes part in Sling Load Operations training at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 26, 2020. Sling Load training is used to prepare soldiers to transport vehicles and heavy items via air transports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

