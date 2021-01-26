Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 2 [Image 1 of 5]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 2

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Cpt. Stacy Zaleski, the Assistant Brigade Operations Officer for the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. 25th Infantry Division, takes part in Sling Load Operations training at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 26, 2020. Sling Load training is used to prepare soldiers to transport vehicles and heavy items via air transports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 21:35
    Photo ID: 6496179
    VIRIN: 210126-A-RN631-733
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Sling Load Operations
    25th DSB
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

