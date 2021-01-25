Local retired Soldier never tires of running

FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES 01.25.2021 Courtesy Photo Fort Knox

Michael Peters, a Future Operations officer at U.S. Army Cadet Command, stands at the finish of a race in March 2020, where he finished in third place in his age group. Running for nearly 44 years since he started in basic training, the 61-year-old says has no desire to stopping. (Photo courtesy of Michael Peters)