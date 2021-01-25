Michael Peters, a Future Operations officer at U.S. Army Cadet Command, stands at the finish of a race in March 2020, where he finished in third place in his age group. Running for nearly 44 years since he started in basic training, the 61-year-old says has no desire to stopping. (Photo courtesy of Michael Peters)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6495893
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|222.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Local retired Soldier never tires of running
