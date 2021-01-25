Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Local retired Soldier never tires of running

    Local retired Soldier never tires of running

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    Michael Peters, a Future Operations officer at U.S. Army Cadet Command, stands at the finish of a race in March 2020, where he finished in third place in his age group. Running for nearly 44 years since he started in basic training, the 61-year-old says has no desire to stopping. (Photo courtesy of Michael Peters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6495893
    VIRIN: 210125-A-QT978-0001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 222.73 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local retired Soldier never tires of running, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local retired Soldier never tires of running

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    strength
    resilience
    Running
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT