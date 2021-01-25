Local retired Soldier never tires of running

Courtesy Photo | Michael Peters, a Future Operations officer at U.S. Army Cadet Command, stands at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Michael Peters, a Future Operations officer at U.S. Army Cadet Command, stands at the finish of a race in March 2020, where he finished in third place in his age group. Running for nearly 44 years since he started in basic training, the 61-year-old says has no desire to stopping. (Photo courtesy of Michael Peters) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — 2020 was amazing for Mike Peters.



While many people marked the year with calamities overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Peters marked his year with personal bests in running. He ran a lot, covering 1,971 miles of ground at Fort Knox.



“I thank God every day for giving me the endurance and strength to keep running step-by-step and mile-by-mile,” Peters said.



A desire to run began his senior year in high school when he joined the track team. After graduating in 1977, Peters said running took on more significance meaning after he enlisted in the Army.



“Other than that little bit in high school, I really started running in basic training and got used to it,” said Peters.



He then ran in the Army for 31 years to stay in shape and remain deployable, until he retired as a command sergeant major in 2008. However, he didn’t stop after retirement.



“I enjoy it,” said Peters. “When I’m out there, I think about stuff but my mind is clear. There are no distractions; I’m just running and relaxing.”



That desire motivates him to run four times a week: every other day Monday through Friday with Saturdays being a pickup day for the remaining miles he needs to ensure he runs 40 miles a week. He said he tries to run at least 10 miles each time.



The effort paid off last year, when he expected to compete in seven or eight half-marathons. March changed everything.



“With the spread of the COVID-19, I was able to compete in one half-marathon, which I finished in third place for my age group,” said Peters. Seven of the next eight he had signed up for were canceled.



Because he prefers to run with other people, virtual races didn’t appeal to him. As a result of the cancellations, he decided to go it alone and push himself using personal goals.



The result led to his best year ever.



Total mileage was not Peters’ only personal best. Others included a monthly average of 164 miles with one month totaling 245.8 miles, a weekly average of 41 miles while reaching 58.31 miles one week, 124 times that he ran 10 or more miles, and 189,613 calories burned by the end of the year.



He also spent nearly 327 ½ total hours over 249 days running.



With a constant desire to get better and faster, Peters said he never stops learning new ways to run.



“The wintertime is the hardest season to adjust to as far as how to dress for a run,” said Peters.



He plans each run in advance by first checking the weather. The forecast determines what he will wear and how he will adjust to circumstances once he starts his run at 5:25 the next morning. The challenge with winter is knowing how much to wear and how to shed it when his body warms up.



Otherwise, winter is not a factor. There are times, however, when weather prevents him from running.



“The only times I do not run are when it is thundering and lightning, or when there’s ice on the ground,” said Peters. “But with rain and cold, I’ve been doing it for so long I’ve kind of gotten used to it.”



Peters said he has made a number of changes over the years. One of those is the use of spandex.



“I used to run in shorts but now I wear spandex all year round,” said Peters. “There are a couple of reasons why I do that: one is for the support; the other is for the weather.” He explained that the friction from running in spandex keeps his legs warm.



He also sets weekly goals and uses a watch to help gauge his speed, but those are not his only motivators when running.



“Bugle calls are other things that help,” said Peters. “I can tell you, 6:20 is going to be the first one. Reveille is going to go off at 6:30. Then after that, the next one is 6:45, and then a 7 o’clock, and 7:15 — by that time I’m finished.”



Peters said he also stretches a lot before and after each run since getting older to prevent injuries. He also goes to the doctor twice a year.



His passion motivates others, which also motivates, even when he’s not running. His passion comes out when people question him about it.



“Not everybody likes running, but I try to encourage them to find what they enjoy and do that,” said Peters. “People can walk, they can go a ride a bike, they can do all types of things — they can set goals and do the same thing I do.”