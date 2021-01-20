FORT BENNING, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe, commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, gets a look inside a home Jan. 20 at the Norton Court residential housing area here, built in 1957. Accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick C. Garner (right), MCoE's senior enlisted leader, and other key officials, Donahoe made the visit as part of a new program of "walking town hall" visits to the post's housing areas. The visits afford leaders a chance at in-person conversation with residents and a first-hand look at conditions. As a result of the visit, officials intend to schedule Norton Court for power-washing of the buildings and other improvements. Plans call for Donahoe and others to visit residential housing areas at a rate of one a month.



(U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:44 Photo ID: 6495886 VIRIN: 210120-A-YH902-816 Resolution: 1024x682 Size: 166.87 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, After in-person visit from Fort Benning's top general, a plan to fix up the neighborhood [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.