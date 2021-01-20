Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After in-person visit from Fort Benning's top general, a plan to fix up the neighborhood

    After in-person visit from Fort Benning's top general, a plan to fix up the neighborhood

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe, commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, gets a look inside a home Jan. 20 at the Norton Court residential housing area here, built in 1957. Accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick C. Garner (right), MCoE's senior enlisted leader, and other key officials, Donahoe made the visit as part of a new program of "walking town hall" visits to the post's housing areas. The visits afford leaders a chance at in-person conversation with residents and a first-hand look at conditions. As a result of the visit, officials intend to schedule Norton Court for power-washing of the buildings and other improvements. Plans call for Donahoe and others to visit residential housing areas at a rate of one a month.

    (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    Fort Benning
    Family Housing
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning
    The Villages of Benning
    Norton Court

