    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation [Image 2 of 2]

    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    SZCZECIN, Poland (January 22, 2021) – Allied Land Command Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, signs the guest book at Baltic Barracks, headquarters for Multinational Corps Northeast. Izmir, Turkey-based LANDCOM will conduct a CREVAL of MNC-NE later this year to certify the Szczecin, Poland-based NATO Corps as NATO’s Warfighting Corps for 2022. (NATO photo courtesy of MNC-NE Public Affairs)

