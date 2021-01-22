NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation

SZCZECIN, Poland (January 22, 2021) – Allied Land Command Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, signs the guest book at Baltic Barracks, headquarters for Multinational Corps Northeast. Izmir, Turkey-based LANDCOM will conduct a CREVAL of MNC-NE later this year to certify the Szczecin, Poland-based NATO Corps as NATO’s Warfighting Corps for 2022. (NATO photo courtesy of MNC-NE Public Affairs)
|01.22.2021
|SZCZECIN, PL
