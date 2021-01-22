SZCZECIN, Poland (January 22, 2021) – Allied Land Command Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier (left) and Multinational Corps Northeast Commander, Polish Army Lieutenant General Sławomir Wojciechowski, take part in the official arrival ceremony to kick off Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) discussions between the two NATO land domain organisations. Izmir, Turkey-based LANDCOM will conduct a CREVAL of MNC-NE later this year to certify the Szczecin, Poland-based NATO Corps as NATO’s Warfighting Corps for 2022. (NATO photo courtesy of MNC-NE Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6495631
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-UU794-576
|Resolution:
|1200x799
|Size:
|404.33 KB
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation
