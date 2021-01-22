Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation [Image 1 of 2]

    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    SZCZECIN, Poland (January 22, 2021) – Allied Land Command Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier (left) and Multinational Corps Northeast Commander, Polish Army Lieutenant General Sławomir Wojciechowski, take part in the official arrival ceremony to kick off Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) discussions between the two NATO land domain organisations. Izmir, Turkey-based LANDCOM will conduct a CREVAL of MNC-NE later this year to certify the Szczecin, Poland-based NATO Corps as NATO’s Warfighting Corps for 2022. (NATO photo courtesy of MNC-NE Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6495631
    VIRIN: 210122-A-UU794-576
    Resolution: 1200x799
    Size: 404.33 KB
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation
    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO: U.S. and Polish Army Generals set Objectives for 2021 Combat Readiness Evaluation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Izmir

    TAGS

    NATO
    SACEUR
    SHAPE
    LANDCOM
    CREVAL
    MNC-NE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT