Army Lt. Col. Joe Byerly, a strategic planner for the Joint Special Operations command, and the founder and chief executive officer of the website From the Green Notebook, was the guest speaker during a recent Leader Professional Development meeting. The event was held virtually by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Subsistence supply chain on Jan. 14.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6495575
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-OH989-0002
|Resolution:
|906x445
|Size:
|60.53 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader Professional Development meeting enforces importance of reading, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leader Professional Development meeting enforces importance of reading
LEAVE A COMMENT