    Leader Professional Development meeting enforces importance of reading

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Lt. Col. Joe Byerly, a strategic planner for the Joint Special Operations command, and the founder and chief executive officer of the website From the Green Notebook, was the guest speaker during a recent Leader Professional Development meeting. The event was held virtually by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Subsistence supply chain on Jan. 14.

