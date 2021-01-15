Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gladiator program helps ensure student medics’ readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Daniel J. Calderón 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Staff Sgt. Timothy S. McCoole, a Drill Sergeant with the Gladiator program at Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, leads a group of Soldier medics in training through morning exercises at the Fort Sam Houston aquatic center. The Gladiator program, which was initiated by the Soldiers in Training Physical Therapy Clinic on JBSA Fort Sam Houston, is designed to improve the physical readiness of Soldier medics throughout their training by identifying those who sustained an injury in Basic Training and providing additional therapy and support for them while they are in their advanced training.
    (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

