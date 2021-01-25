Aviation ordnance Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, launch a AH-1Z Viper during Winter Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Jan 25, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold-weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

