    3D MEB practices distributed operations [Image 4 of 4]

    3D MEB practices distributed operations

    JAPAN

    01.24.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Devin Nathan 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    3D MEB Marines deployed on KC-130 aircraft from Okinawa to mainland Japan to rehearse distributed operations as part of 3D MEB’s mission to be able to rapidly conduct expeditionary advanced base operations on Jan. 24, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Maj. Caleb Eames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6495267
    VIRIN: 210124-M-LB019-267
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 51.46 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MEB practices distributed operations [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Devin Nathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

