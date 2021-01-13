Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: Crisis Response Exercise in UAE [Image 3 of 3]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: Crisis Response Exercise in UAE

    KUWAIT

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, board an MV-22 Osprey during a crisis response exercise in Kuwait, Jan. 13, 2021. The regularly scheduled exercise was designed to sustain proficiency and enhance MAGTF integration in a realistic training environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

