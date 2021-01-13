U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, board an MV-22 Osprey during a crisis response exercise in Kuwait, Jan. 13, 2021. The regularly scheduled exercise was designed to sustain proficiency and enhance MAGTF integration in a realistic training environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Yost)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 02:52
|Photo ID:
|6495252
|VIRIN:
|210113-M-CH865-1002
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|370.83 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: Crisis Response Exercise in UAE [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
