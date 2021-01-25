Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park [Image 10 of 10]

    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park

    TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Pfc. Leonardo Virhuez of Chicago, a logistician with the Illinois Army National Guard's B Co., 634th Brigade Support Battalion, interviews with Telemundo Chicago on Jan. 25 at the Cook County mass immunization site in the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. Virhuez is one of the Illinois National Guard logisticians that are assisting in the administering the COVID-19 vaccine to county residents at the site. Governor JB Pritzker has activated about 400 Illinois National Guard members to help county health departments across the state to vaccinate residents of Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard public affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:24
    Photo ID: 6495206
    VIRIN: 210125-A-OH563-156
    Resolution: 5202x3114
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: TINLEY PARK, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park
    Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT