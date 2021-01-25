Pfc. Leonardo Virhuez of Chicago, a logistician with the Illinois Army National Guard's B Co., 634th Brigade Support Battalion, interviews with Telemundo Chicago on Jan. 25 at the Cook County mass immunization site in the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. Virhuez is one of the Illinois National Guard logisticians that are assisting in the administering the COVID-19 vaccine to county residents at the site. Governor JB Pritzker has activated about 400 Illinois National Guard members to help county health departments across the state to vaccinate residents of Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard public affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:24 Photo ID: 6495206 VIRIN: 210125-A-OH563-156 Resolution: 5202x3114 Size: 2.12 MB Location: TINLEY PARK, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois National Guard Mans Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Tinley Park [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.