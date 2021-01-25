The commercial crab fishing vessel SUNUP is destroyed in Humboldt Bay, Calif., January 24, 2021. The Coast Guard rescued the three people aboard the SUNUP after the vessel lost propulsion and collided with the jetties while attempting to transit through the channel bar. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6495135 VIRIN: 210125-G-G0211-1002 Resolution: 468x265 Size: 42.61 KB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Rescues 3 people off sunken crab fishing vessel [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.