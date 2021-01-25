Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Rescues 3 people off sunken crab fishing vessel

    Coast Guard Rescues 3 people off sunken crab fishing vessel

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The commercial crab fishing vessel SUNUP is destroyed in Humboldt Bay, Calif., January 24, 2021. The Coast Guard rescued the three people aboard the SUNUP after the vessel lost propulsion and collided with the jetties while attempting to transit through the channel bar. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 20:51
    Photo ID: 6495135
    VIRIN: 210125-G-G0211-1002
    Resolution: 468x265
    Size: 42.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people off sunken crab fishing vessel
    Coast Guard Rescues 3 people off sunken crab fishing vessel

    search and rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    Humboldt Bay

