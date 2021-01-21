Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits Stethem

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits Stethem

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 21, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks with Retail Specialist 1st Class Marvin Sanchez, a Sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63), during Kitchener’s visit to Stethem. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Stethem’s current state of readiness and spoke with Sailors about the COVID-19 vaccination process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:59
    Photo ID: 6494990
    VIRIN: 210121-N-OA516-1052
    Resolution: 2322x1548
    Size: 998.93 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits Stethem, by PO3 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VACCINE
    DDG
    USS STETHEM
    SURFPAC
    COVID
    VICE ADM. KITCHENER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT