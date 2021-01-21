Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits Stethem

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 21, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks with Retail Specialist 1st Class Marvin Sanchez, a Sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63), during Kitchener’s visit to Stethem. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Stethem’s current state of readiness and spoke with Sailors about the COVID-19 vaccination process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
