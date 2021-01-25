Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Pacheco 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Metcalf, assigned to Regional Health Command Europe, climbs an obstacle during an obstacle course event on Fort Gordon, Ga., Jan. 25, 2021. Metcalf is competing to be the Army's best medic in the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). To qualify, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. The ABMC is taking place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers are competing in teams of two. The 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers must operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment. Competitors must excel in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, rifle marksmanship, simulated combat casualty care, a 28-station obstacle course, night land navigation, water survival (which includes jumping off of diving board into 12-feet of water), and more--including mystery events. This year's competition takes place amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The competition is taking place inside of a "COVID-bubble". The bubble requires COVID testing and strict adherence to avoiding under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble must be tested for the virus. This year's event is hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6494972
    VIRIN: 210125-A-GM448-2036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.54 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Medic Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Adrian Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Obstacle Course Event 2021
    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition 2021 Combat Water Survival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    MEDCOM
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    Army Best Medic Competition
    ABMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT