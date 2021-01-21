U.S. Airmen assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, check a HC-130J Combat King II prior to takeoff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2021, during Operation Noble Defender. Operation Noble Defender is a North American Aerospace Defense Command air-defense operation which allows dynamic training for operational readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)
Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 14:44
Photo ID:
|6494726
VIRIN:
|210121-F-MJ351-1129
Resolution:
|3432x2288
Size:
|2.84 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, AKANG participates in Noble Defender [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
