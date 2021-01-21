U.S. Airmen assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, check a HC-130J Combat King II prior to takeoff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2021, during Operation Noble Defender. Operation Noble Defender is a North American Aerospace Defense Command air-defense operation which allows dynamic training for operational readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:44 Photo ID: 6494726 VIRIN: 210121-F-MJ351-1129 Resolution: 3432x2288 Size: 2.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AKANG participates in Noble Defender [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.