    AKANG participates in Noble Defender [Image 11 of 11]

    AKANG participates in Noble Defender

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, check a HC-130J Combat King II prior to takeoff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2021, during Operation Noble Defender. Operation Noble Defender is a North American Aerospace Defense Command air-defense operation which allows dynamic training for operational readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6494726
    VIRIN: 210121-F-MJ351-1129
    Resolution: 3432x2288
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKANG participates in Noble Defender [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    JBER
    HC-130J Combat King II
    AKANG
    NORADONE
    Operation Noble Defender.

