    Setting the bar [Image 2 of 2]

    Setting the bar

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman James Fritz, 911th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, performs a barbell bench press in the gym at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 25, 2021. Although all Air Force fitness tests are suspended until April, all Airmen are expected to maintain their personal physical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:34
    Photo ID: 6494714
    VIRIN: 210121-F-UJ876-1360
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Setting the bar [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Return of the Fitness Test: No shadow of doubt
    Setting the bar

