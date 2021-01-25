Senior Airman James Fritz, 911th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, performs a barbell bench press in the gym at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 25, 2021. Although all Air Force fitness tests are suspended until April, all Airmen are expected to maintain their personal physical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
This work, Setting the bar [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
