From left, Yuko Inoue, operations officer for Zama ITT; Lawrence Clements, Zama ITT liaison officer; and Katsuhisa Takagi, sales representative for Zama ITT, works at their desks in the Zama ITT office, Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 22. The office is closing Jan. 29 after offering travel services on Camp Zama for more than 38 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6494164 VIRIN: 210125-A-IT218-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.52 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zama ITT to close after 38 years due to COVID-19 travel disruptions [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.