    Maryland National Guard Stands Ready at U.S. Capitol [Image 1 of 4]

    Maryland National Guard Stands Ready at U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of Company B, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, pose for a group photo on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6494062
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-BC424-3003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Stands Ready at U.S. Capitol [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    CAPDC21

