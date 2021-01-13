1st Lt. Ryan Scadlock, an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Officer assigned to the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, works remotely during an AF Ventures fellowship due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The AF Ventures fellowship program is designed to increase the quality of technology proficient airmen while maintaining long lasting relationships between the Air Force and the private sector.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:13 Photo ID: 6494000 VIRIN: 210124-Z-WW939-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.88 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scadlock seeks innovation to support today's warfighter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.