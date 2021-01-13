Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scadlock seeks innovation to support today's warfighter

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Ryan Scadlock, an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Officer assigned to the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, works remotely during an AF Ventures fellowship due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The AF Ventures fellowship program is designed to increase the quality of technology proficient airmen while maintaining long lasting relationships between the Air Force and the private sector.

