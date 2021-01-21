3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conducted a downed aircraft recovery team exercise.

Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division stage their CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a downed aircraft recovery team (DART) exercise at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 21. The purpose of this exercise is to train Soldiers to safely and effectively recover downed aircraft in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

