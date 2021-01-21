Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division stage their CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a downed aircraft recovery team (DART) exercise at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 21. The purpose of this exercise is to train Soldiers to safely and effectively recover downed aircraft in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6493970
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-OL598-1218
|Resolution:
|6188x4125
|Size:
|20.61 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conducted a downed aircraft recovery team exercise. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT