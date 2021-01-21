Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conducted a downed aircraft recovery team exercise.

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conducted a downed aircraft recovery team exercise.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division stage their CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a downed aircraft recovery team (DART) exercise at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 21. The purpose of this exercise is to train Soldiers to safely and effectively recover downed aircraft in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Sling load operations

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Marne Air

